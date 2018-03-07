India vs Malaysia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India pick up first victory, beat Malaysia 5-1

India defeated Malaysia by 5-1. (File) India defeated Malaysia by 5-1. (File)

India won thier first match in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match. The aggressive start from India saw reaping fruits in the first quarter with Shilanand Lakra scoring a goal from a good pass from Gurjant Singh. The goal from a complex angle gave India an early lead in the match. Malaysia tried to counterattack in the second half but with luck working in their favour, and some terrific work in front of goal by the goalkeeper Suraj Karkera saw India maintaining the lead. India almost slipped up in the final minute with Malaysian player taking a shot on an empty net but the ball went on to hit the goalpost. The third quarter saw India and Malaysia scoring a goal each, while Sumit Kumar, Ramandeep and Gurjant Singh scored a goal each in the fourth quarter to give India four-goal lead.

India vs Malaysia Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup highlights

