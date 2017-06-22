India vs Malaysia Live Hockey Score, Hockey World League Semi-final: India play Malaysia in quarter-finals

India vs Malaysia Live Hockey Score, Hockey World League Semi-Final: India start favourites against Malaysia. India vs Malaysia Live Hockey Score, Hockey World League Semi-Final: India start favourites against Malaysia.

India, who suffered only one defeat in the group stages of the Hockey World League Semi-final 2017, will start as favourites against Malaysia when both teams meet each other in the quarter-finals of the tournament. India won all their games in the group stage but lost 3-1 to The Netherlands in the final game. India’s performance despite that defeat has been worthy of praise as they beat their other opponents fair and square. The mix of youth and experience is helping the team in a great way and also the fitness level of the players has helped them keep the pace in the game. India have already qualified for the Hockey World League Final by virtue of being the hosts and can test the bench in London. Catch the India vs Malaysia Live Hockey match here.

India vs Malaysia Live Hockey Score from Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2017 in London:

07:15 pm: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the quarter-final match between India and Malaysia from the Hockey World League Semi-final from London. India have lost only to The Netherlands so far in this tournament. Can they make it to the semi-finals?

