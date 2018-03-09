India vs Ireland, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Ireland stun India to clinch 3-2 victory

Varun Kumar and Ramandeep scored for India. (Source: Hockey India/Twitter) Varun Kumar and Ramandeep scored for India. (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

Needing a massive victory over Ireland to open doors for final, India started their final round robin game against Ireland in attacking fashion. The side led by Sardar Singh made the most of the penalty corner in the first 5 minutes of the match to take an early lead. Varun Kumar took the PC and Ramandeep deflected the stroke inside the net to give India a 1-0 lead. The second quarter saw much more action with Ireland building pressure early on and making the most of a free hit to equalise. Shane O’Donoghue scored the equalising goal for the Irish. But two minutes later, India found a way to regain their lead by converting another penalty corner into the goal. Amit Rohidas scored the goal to give India 2-1 lead at half time. Sean Murray and Lee Cole scored a goal each in the third quarter to give Ireland the lead. India tried to create chances in the final quarter but failed to go past a cautious Irish defence. Ireland beat India 3-2. With the defeat against Ireland, India will not play in the gold medal match of the tournament.

India vs Ireland Hockey, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup highlights:

