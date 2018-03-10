India vs Ireland, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India beat Ireland 4-1 to finish fifth. India vs Ireland, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India beat Ireland 4-1 to finish fifth.

India had an outside chance of qualifying for the gold medal match on Friday but they squandered it with a 2-3 defeat to Ireland in the final round robin game. On Saturday, the two again squared off but this time only pride was on the line with neither in contention for a medal in the fifth-sixth place classification match. Under intense heat, India pressed on the pedal early and kept their foot on it for the most part of the game. Goals from Varun Kumar (2), Shilanand Lakra, Gurjant Singh clinched the game for India even as Julian Dale scored in the final quarter to get a consolation. The result from Ipoh doesn’t bode well for youngsters and the side going into a busy calendar which has Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.

India vs Ireland, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Score and Updates:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd