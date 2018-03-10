India vs Ireland, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India beat Ireland 4-1 to finish fifth

India had an outside chance of qualifying for the gold medal match on Friday but they squandered it with a 2-3 defeat to Ireland in the final round robin game. On Saturday, the two again squared off but this time only pride was on the line with neither in contention for a medal in the fifth-sixth place classification match. Under intense heat, India pressed on the pedal early and kept their foot on it for the most part of the game. Goals from Varun Kumar (2), Shilanand Lakra, Gurjant Singh clinched the game for India even as Julian Dale scored in the final quarter to get a consolation. The result from Ipoh doesn’t bode well for youngsters and the side going into a busy calendar which has Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.
India vs Ireland, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Score and Updates:
The hooter goes off and India beat Ireland 4-1 to finish in fifth place at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Ireland with the defeat finish bottom of the tournament standings.
With under seven minutes to go, Gurjant earns India a penalty corner. Spins and the ball hits an Ireland foot. Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas lining up to try and convert. Comes to Varun but it has been deflected wide.
Ireland open their account courtesy Julian Dale. A relatively simple goal for the player in green as India stopped pressing. India 4-1 Ireland. Ireland maintain record of scoring in all matches in the tournament and no team has kept a clean sheet as well.
India in commanding lead. Ireland need something really special to make any comeback here. If the first three quarters are any indication, it is going to be a breeze for India in the final quarter as well.
India have well and truly put this game beyond Ireland now. Talwinder goes down the flank, sends a cross inside the D with Ramandeep and Gurjant in the area. Ball finds Gurjant who is on hand to tap the ball home. INDIA 4-0 IRELAND
After a referral, India earn a PC - the first in the second half - and it is converted by Varun Kumar for his second goal of the game. India called for a high ball inside the area and the decision came their way. Varun once again pounds the ball home. Well directed and good pace on it to beat the keeper. INDIA 3-0 IRELAND
India lead Ireland 2-0 at half time with goals from Varun Kumar from a PC in the first quarter. Shilanand Lakra doubled that advantage late in the second quarter.
Bit of luck for India as Ireland player makes a mistake in defending a cross into the area. Shilanand Lakra is unmarked and controls the ball to lash it home. Gets plenty on the keeper but it creeps underneath and bounces into the goal. INDIA LEAD 2-0 . Lakra's third goal in the tournament
Both teams in the hunt for a goal. India to add to their lead and get some breathing room, Ireland to equalise and tighten things. But neither testing the keepers just yet.
India lead Ireland 1-0 after the first quarter with goal from Varun Kumar on India's second PC chance. Four minute break between quarters given the heat in Ipoh
Neither teams with a concrete attack since. Ball staying in midfield or being squandered loosely in the final third by both teams. India would be happier to get a bigger lead - unlike the situation on Friday.
India earn the first penalty corner of the match. Nothing comes off it after it is blocked on the line. The play then continues and India get another PC. VARUN KUMAR SCORES! Huge deflection from an Ireland player who went on to block. Changed the flight of the ball to beat the keeper. India lead 1-0 after five minutes
And the game gets underway in Ipoh. Would be interesting how the teams play especially with a late game last night and now an early start. Further, it is quite warm and sunny in Ipoh. Testing the physical aspect of the players
SK Uthappa has been rested by India. The team management not wanting to risk him with slight injury niggle. Plenty of big tournaments this year - Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Asian Games in Jakarta and World Cup in Bhubaneswar
Ready for the national anthem in Ipoh. Players make their way to the pitch. Here is the Indian side:
Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage of this final day from the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. At one stage on Friday it looked as if India were going to play the gold medal match but Ireland turned things around to squash those hopes. In the end, India will not be going back with a medal. To be fair, India are to blame for this position - they've not been good defensively and lacked the X-Factor in midfield to create opportunities.