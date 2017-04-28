Live Hockey score, India vs Great Britain, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Catch all live action. (Source: Express Photo) Live Hockey score, India vs Great Britain, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Catch all live action. (Source: Express Photo)

India are set to take on Great Britain in the opener of the Azlan Shah Cup 2017. The Indian team has had decent outings in their last tournaments and would be looking forward to continue their form in this one too. However,

for all the progress and stylish hockey India have been playing for the last couple of years, they haven’t won enough. This is exactly why coach Roelant Oltmans stressed on winning and not ‘losing beautifully’.

The six teams that are participating in this competition are Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, India, Great Britain and Japan. Pakistan and Canada are not participating in this edition of the Azlan Shah Cup.

