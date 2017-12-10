India vs Germany Hockey World League Final 2017 Live Score: India 0-0 against Germany in bronze medal match

India vs Germany Hockey World League Final 2017 Live Score: India play Germany in bronze medal match. India vs Germany Hockey World League Final 2017 Live Score: India play Germany in bronze medal match.

India had a chance to reach their first ever Hockey World League Final 2017 but lost to Argentina in the semi-final 1-0. Now, just like two years ago, they will play for the bronze medal against Germany on Sunday. India had a dismal record in the group stages with a draw and two losses but managed to beat Belgium in the quarter-final and advance to the semi-final. Germany lost to Australia in the other semi-final 3-0. They beat India in the group stages 2-0 and would like to repeat that result. Although they have the edge over India going into th semi-final, India will be hoiping to stop them. Their performances against Belgium and Argentina were very motivating for everyone and a similar performance against Germany can earn them their second ever medal in the history of the tournament. The young Indian squad without the talismanic Sardar Singh and successful goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will have a big task at hand when they take on the mighty Germans. Catch the India vs Germany Live Hockey World League Final Score here.

India vs Germany Hockey World League Final Live Score

0′ Not the best news if you are a Germany fan! They do not have a full team to play. Their goalkeeper will start as a forward. India have a good chance to win this game

1700 hrs IST: Big match for India! They are trying to win their second medal of Hockey World League Final when they take on Germany in the bronze medal match in Bhubaneswar.

