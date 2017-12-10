India vs Germany, HWL 2017: When and where to watch Hockey World League Finals bronze medal match, TV channels, live streaming

India face Germany for Hockey World League Final bronze. India face Germany for Hockey World League Final bronze.

The Indian hockey team will be hoping to end their campaign in the Hockey World League Finals with a medal around their necks. But it won’t be an easy task when they face Germany in the medal match for third position in Bhubaneswar. After a mixed round-robin stage, the hosts made a resounding comeback to become the only team to defeat tournament favourites Belgium. Later, they battled rain, cold winds and water-logged pitch, to impress one and all but couldn’t get the desired result to beat Argentina – going down 0-1. Germany, down with health issues, were beaten by Australia 3-0 in the second semi-final a day after. India had lost 0-2 to Germany in their last league match. Here are all the details of the match between India and Germany, Hockey World League Finals.

When is India vs Germany, Hockey World League Finals match for the bronze medal?

India clash against Germany in the Hockey World League Finals match for the third position on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

What time is India vs Germany in Hockey World League Final match for the third position?

India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final match for the third position is at 5.15 PM IST.

Where is India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final match for the third position?

India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final match for the third position will be played in Bhubaneswar.

Which TV channel will live broadcast India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final match for the third position?

India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final will be shown live on Star Sports network.

Where can one live stream India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final match for the third position?

India vs Germany, Hockey World League Final bronze medal match will be live streamed on the Hotstar app. It can also be followed with scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd