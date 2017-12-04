India vs Germany, Live Hockey Score, HWL 2017: India look for first win against Germany

India vs Germany Live, HWL 2017: Penalty-corner specialist Rupinder Pal Singh scored against England. (Source: Hockey India) India vs Germany Live, HWL 2017: Penalty-corner specialist Rupinder Pal Singh scored against England. (Source: Hockey India)

India will square off against Germany in their last pool match in the Hockey World League Finals on Monday. With one draw and one loss, hosts are currently placed at the bottom of Pool B and a win will help them regain some confidence ahead of the quarterfinals. As has been the case for Manpreet Singh & his men, they have been inconsistent and struggled to keep possession. Germany, on the other hand, have beaten England 2-0 and played a nail-biting 2-2 draw with Australia. And looking at their approach, Germany will not be an easy proposition while looking for the first win. India have displayed contrast shows in the first two games – looked solid in defense against Australia but leaked soft goals against England. Catch live scores and updates from the match between India and Germany here.

India vs Germany Live Score and Updates, HWL 2017:

