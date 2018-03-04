India vs England Live, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India 1-0 England in third quarter

After a 2-3 defeat in their opening match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 against Olympic champions Argentina, India will now face England in hope of their first win in Ipoh, Malaysia this year. Amit Rohidas’ brace kept India’s hopes alive till the last minute but Ganzalo Peillat stole the show for the South Americans with his hat-trick. India, who returned with a bronze from last year’s Azlan Shah Cup, are fielding a young team as key players like Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh have been rested for the tournament ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Drag-flick specialists Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh too are missing from the squad. Stay tuned for live score and updates from Azlan Shah match between India and England:
India vs England, Live score and updates:
The first-half ends dramatically as Suraj Karkera saves wonderfully to stop England from equalising a minute before half-time. Good play by India defensively.
This is worrying. India need to work on their penalty corners as they fail to convert one penalty after the other as their eigth penalty goes to waste.
The second quarter has been very intense with multiple penalty corners coming India's way. Even England got few good chances but no goal so far in the second quarter
India get a breather as they get another penalty corner. But the opportunity goes to waste as England defend well. Another penalty corner and India are just unable to find the net.
India's penalty corner goes to waste as England keeper makes a brilliant save. India get another penalty corner but another great save keeps England out of immediate danger
india draw the first blood as Shilanand Lakra scores after a deflection off the keeper. Indians have done a great job so far, in both defending and attacking. India need to keep the momentum going.
At least in the first five minutes, England have shown that they are the more challenging side as they keep their attack mode on from the minute go. India need to get more defensive to slow down the opponents' attack
The last time the two teams met was at HWL where England beat India 3-2.
The rains have stopped, national anthems sung and teams are all ready to kick-start the match between India and England
Here are India's starting XI against England:
It is raining heavily in Ipoh as the teams warm-up ahead of the match. Play was suspended in India's first match at Ipoh on Saturday due to thunder and downpour.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup between India and England. Both the teams are coming from defeats in their opening match and require three points to go ahead in the tournament. While India lost 3-2 to Argentina, England were thrashed by Australia 4-1.