India vs England Live, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India 1-0 England in third quarter

India vs England Live: This is India's second match at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018.

After a 2-3 defeat in their opening match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 against Olympic champions Argentina, India will now face England in hope of their first win in Ipoh, Malaysia this year. Amit Rohidas’ brace kept India’s hopes alive till the last minute but Ganzalo Peillat stole the show for the South Americans with his hat-trick. India, who returned with a bronze from last year’s Azlan Shah Cup, are fielding a young team as key players like Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh have been rested for the tournament ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Drag-flick specialists Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh too are missing from the squad. Stay tuned for live score and updates from Azlan Shah match between India and England:

India vs England, Live score and updates:

