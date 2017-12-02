India vs England Live, Hockey World League Finals: India 0-0 England in the second quarter

India vs England Live, Hockey World League 2017 finals: India lock horns with England in Bhubaneswar. India vs England Live, Hockey World League 2017 finals: India lock horns with England in Bhubaneswar.

India began the Hockey World League Finals competition with a 1-1 draw against Australia on Friday. They would now be up against England who suffered a 0-2 defeat in their opener against Germany. India took the lead in the 20th minute through a brilliant goal from Mandeep but Australia levelled it a minute later by converting a penalty corner. Both teams matched each other in every aspect of the game but could not find another goal and the match ended in a draw. India were guilty of missing numerous chances and need to rectify that mistake if they are to bag their opening win of the tournament. Credit to India for standing strong against six penalty corners won by Australia.

India vs England Live, Hockey World League Finals Score and Updates:

1944 hrs IST: England have looked the brighter of the two sides when going forward. Have shown more intent and confident when moving forward into the attack. Luckily for the strong Bhubaneswar crowd, India have held on to defend.

1942 hrs IST: Under three minutes to be played in the first quarter. It has flown by and remained pretty even with both sides looking for bit of an opening. So far neither giving way

1937 hrs IST: Head to head: They’ve faced thrice in Hockey World League matches with India winning once and England twice. Overall, they’ve played 77 matches with India winning 39, losing 26 and drawing 12

1935 hrs IST: And we’re underway! India and England are on the pitch and a blistering start by England already.

Here’s how India have lined up for their high octane clash against England in the Odisha Men’s #HWL2017 Final on 2nd Dec.

📺: Star Sports & Hotstar#JunoonJeetKa #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oZd9l2vxK7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 2, 2017

1920 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s second game at the Hockey World League Finals. India take on England now in Bhubaneshwar. India started the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Australia on Friday. In the results so far today, Germany drew 2-2 with Australia, Argentina lost 2-3 to Belgium and Netherlands lost 2-3 to Spain.

