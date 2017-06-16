India vs Canada Live Streaming World Hockey League Semi-final: When and where to watch the hockey match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Despite Canada being ranked lower, India will not take them lightly. Despite Canada being ranked lower, India will not take them lightly.

India play Canada in their second match of the World Hockey League Semi-Final. Despite Canada being ranked lower, India will not take them lightly. India are placed in Group B which consists of Pakistan, Netherlands, Scotland, and Canada. India’s next match will be against Canada after which they will play their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 18.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Canada?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada will be played on June 16, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Canada?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada begins at 6:30 PM IST (Saturday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Canada being played?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis centre, London. All the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Canada live?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

