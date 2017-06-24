India vs Canada Live Streaming, Hockey World League: What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India defeated Canada 3-0 in their last meeting of the Hockey World League a few days back. (Source: File) India defeated Canada 3-0 in their last meeting of the Hockey World League a few days back. (Source: File)

India hammered Pakistan 6-1 on Saturday as Ramandeep Singh and Mandeep Singh scored a brace for the Blues. Now India will face Canada for the fifth-sixth place in the World Hockey League Semi-finals in London. India have won four matches in the tournament so far, losing two against Malaysia and Netherlands. India defeated Canada 3-0 in their last meeting of the Hockey World League a few days back. Canada on the other hand, thrashed China 7-3 and will look to continue their attacking form against India on Sunday.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Canada?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada will be played on June 25, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Canada?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada begins at 4.15 PM IST (Sunday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the World Hockey League match between India and Canada?

The second match of the competition for India will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Canada being played?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. All the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Canada live?

The World Hockey League match between India and Canada can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you, live updates, social reactions and much more.

