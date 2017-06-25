India vs Canada Live Hockey Score, Hockey World League: India level 1-1 with Canada in fifth-sixth place match

India vs Canada Live Hockey Score: India are eyeing a fifth place finish with a win over Canada. India vs Canada Live Hockey Score: India are eyeing a fifth place finish with a win over Canada.

India play Canada for the fifth-sixth spot in the Hockey World League Semi-Final. After registering a 6-1 win over Pakistan in the previous game, Manpreet Singh-led side hopes to finish their World League campaign with a positive result. Canada registered a 7-3 comfortable win over China to find their way here. With six goals in the tournament, India’s top scorer Ramandeep Singh is likely to play a crucial role in the Canada clash. Catch live score and updates from India vs Canada in Hockey World League Semi-finals.

India vs Canada Live Hockey Score and Updates: India beat Canada 3-0 earlier in the competition during their group game. Things have come a long way for both teams since then. How will things pan out? We will know over the course of the next 60 minutes.

1626 hrs IST: Stick check by a Canadian player and India have their third penalty corner. Once again shift to the right and Harmanpreet gets the shot underway but it gets a little deflection on the way to be saved by the keeper. Video referral being taken whether the ball hit the foot or stick on its way. Worth looking at whether it was dangerous or not. Yes, free out for Canada. India lose their referral

1622 hrs IST: Another penalty corner for India and this one is not struck well and the keeper gets himself down to stop the ball from creeping into the goal. 1-1 still with under seven minutes to go

1619 hrs IST: With 8:48 to go, first PC of the match for India. A raised stick it seems. India this tournament have been 5/17 on PC’s. Harmanpreet Singh with a low drive and it is hit with enough venom to beat the keeper to his left. Superbly struck and no stopping that. 1-1!

1614 hrs IST: Two penalty corners in quick succession for Canada. Nothing comes from the first but the second one has the right pace and height to beat Vikas Dahiya in goal. Gordon Johnston puts Canada in the lead in just the second minute. Canada 1-0!

1610 hrs IST: TEAMS:

A look at the Starting XIs for India's clash against Canada on 25th June at the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/YaWL4eKH64 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 25, 2017

