India vs Canada Live Hockey Score, World Hockey League: India lead 3-0 against Canada in the second quarter

In-form India take on roaring Canada in their second match of the World Hockey League Semi-Final group game on Saturday. After a 4-1 win over Scotland in their tournament opener, India face an interesting challenge in Canada who thumped Pakistan 6-0 on Friday evening. Akash Chikte, in goal, would need to be on his toes against a prolific attack. A win for India will put them ahead of Canada and Netherlands while for Canada, it will help them strengthen their place at the top of the table. Catch live scores and updates of the match between India and Canada here.

India vs Canada, World Hockey League Semi-Final Live Scores and Updates: India opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Scotland after going down early. Now is the turn for their second game and a crucial one against Canada who delivered a hammering to Pakistan on Friday. All of this makes for a cracker of a contest!

1848 hrs IST: MAKE THAT 3-0! GOAL!! Turnover near the middle of the pitch as SV Sunil runs forward and passes the ball sidewards to an unmarked Sardar Singh who pushes the ball home. Nearly walking the ball home there

1844 hrs IST: At the end of the first quarter, India lead Canada 2-0 with goals from SV Sunil and Akashdeep Singh.

1843 hrs IST: India with sustained pressure on the Canada goal. Keeping the ball well, moving it quickly and have the Canadian players pegged back and unable to get much of the ball

1838 hrs IST: GOAL! Akashdeep Singh doubles India’s advantage with a gorgeous bit of stickwork. Angles the stick fantastically with pressure from the defender and keeper but clips it over the on-rushing goalie to drive the ball home. Sweet conversion! India 2-0!

1832 hrs IST: GOAL!! India get the opening goal. Looks like an own goal. SV Sunil tries to play a fellow blue shirt in but it takes a deflection off the Canada player and squeezes into the goal

1827 hrs IST: SV Sunil goes darting down the right line and earns India the first PC in just the first minute. Harmanpreet Singh gets the shot on but he sends it over the bar

1825 hrs IST: Ramandeep Singh the danger man for India. He scored two goals for India in the opening game to overturn the deficit and give the lead. Canada get the ball rolling!

1822 hrs IST: Teams are out for the national anthems. Canada’s national anthem first. They’re donning the red-and-black kit while India are in their blue.

1815 hrs IST: The lineups:

Have a look at the Starting XIs for India's clash against Canada on 17th June at the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/NMa1dgMp3c — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 17, 2017

