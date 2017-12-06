India vs Belgium, Live HWL Final 2017: India 0-0 Belgium at half time

India vs Belgium, HWL Final 2017: India are yet to win a single match. India vs Belgium, HWL Final 2017: India are yet to win a single match.

India take on Belgium in the quarter finals of the Hockey World League final 2017 in Bhubhaneshwar. India have had a bit of a reality check in the group stages. They put up an impressive performance against Australia and drew 1-1 but then went on to lose 3-2 and 2-0 to England and Germany respectively. Belgium, on the other hand, beat Argentina 3-2 in their opener before thrashing Spain 5-0. They followed that up with a 3-0 win over the Netherlands. It is clear that Belgium are the favourites to win this match and India need to pull of something special to remain in contention for the title. Catch live score and updates of the HWL final match between India and Belgium here.

India vs Belgium, HWL Final 2017 quarter final:

2001 hrs IST: India win a penalty corner, Manpreet takes and Harmanpreet with the drag flick but Belgium are able to defend it succesfully. India got the PC due to a push on Mandeep Singh on the left in the D. That also calls for HALF TIME!

1955 hrs IST: Belgium hogging possession of the ball but India are looking dangerous on the counter so far. But the second quarter has not produced as many chances as there were in the first for both sides

1950 hrs IST: Another big chance for India. Gurjant crosses from the right this time and the keeper was completely beaten. Sunil tried to get there in time and made contact on the stretch, the ball goes just wide

1945 hrs IST: FIRST QUARTER ENDS, India 0-0 Belgium. India had at least two very good chances to score in the first quarter and Sunil will be kicking himself for that initial missed chance. Belgium started looking dangerous towards the end of that quarter and India’s defence were in sixes and sevens

1943 hrs IST: Belgium scored but the goal is dissallowed due to the use of back stick. A warning bell for the Indians as Belgium start pressing the Indian defence. Belgium seemed to have scored but India went for the referral.

1936 hrs IST: India had a good chance to score before that PC. Gurjant puts in a good ball from the left and it reaches Sunil. The keeper is caught out and Sunil only has to turn into a practically empty goal. But he is unable to control it and the chance goes abegging.

1934 hrs IST: India get their first penalty corner, Manpreet takes but the shot, is a weak one, easily saved by the Belgian keeper.

1912 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Hockey World League final quarter final match between India and Belgium. India showed promise in the first match putting up a valiant effort against the traditionally strong Australians and drawing 1-1. But then they went on to lose to England, a team one would have expected India to win against and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Germany. It has been a harsh reality check for India on home turf, and they would be hoping that they won’t be getting more of this here to stay in contention for the title.

