India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India go down 2-4 against Australia

India were winless in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and faced a strong Australia side in what was a must win game for them. But they failed to come out on top and lost the game 2-4 despite putting up a good fight. The loss means that India will not qualify for the final of the tournament. After losing 2-3 to Olympic champion Argentina and drawing their second game 1-1 against England, India needed a win against Australia to keep their hopes alive but the Aussies have now needed their hopes. Australia now have three wins from three games and have qualified for the final.
India vs Australia, Hockey Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
That is the final hooter and India will go down to Australia. They needed a win in the game but Australia come out on top 4-2. India tried hard throughout the game but Australia were the better team. India may not advance to the final now!
India got the PC with 2:41 remaining but no one could make the stop at the top of the D. An opportunity wasted from India. There is no goalkeeper for India. Australia 4-2 India
Another of goal for India. This time it is Ramandeep who gets his name on the board! Brilliant reverse shot from him and India are trying to get back in this game
Finally a goal for India! They have broken the Australian defence and credit to Ramandeep Singh for doing it. Brilliant game from him. He runs on the back line and then passes to Sumit Kumar who taps it in!
A dominant performance from Australia in third quarter and they now lead 4-0. The match has slipped away from India. 15 minutes remaining.
Goal for Australia and it is just showing how poor India have been in this game. The defence was once again all over the place. PC was awarded to Australia which was defended by Suraj but then Govers stole the ball from Indian defenders and shot a reverse hit between Suraj's leg for the fourth goal!
Another goal for Australia after India show poor defence! Daniel Beale tried three times before finally tapping one into India's goal. Suraj defended the original shot, Beale got the rebould which was again stopped, another rebound which was finally tapped in!
Two PCs in two minutes but Australia fail to convert both of them. India will consider themselves lucky that they are still trailing 0-2. Australia have been brilliant in their defence as well
GOAL! Against the run of play, Australia have scored again. Indian defence was nowhere close to the Australian players and they take the advantage. the goalkeeper was protecting the right side but Zalewski got the pass on the left and deflected it
No change in the scoreline after five minutes in the third quarter. India are attacking on a consistent basis but cannot find the goal. Australia too have been strong. They lead 1-0
India and Australia have changed their goalkeepers just before the second half. The players set for the final 30 minutes of the match. India trail Australia 0-1 and will look to turn that around first
The teams go to half-time with India trailing Australia. A goal via penalty stroke for Australia and they lead the match 1-0 at half-time. Still 30 minutes to go in this game and India will be looking to bounce back!
First penalty corner of the game and it goes India's way! Varun Kumar is at the top of the corner to take the shot. Ramandeep will push it in. It is a powerful drag which goes past the keeper and has hit the post! Unlucky for India! No goal!
GOAL! Mark Knowles has converted the penalty stroke for Australia. They take the lead. Powerful stroke towards the right and the diving Pathak cannot stop it. India 0-1 Australia
Error from Indian defence as an Australia shot going towards the goal was stopped by body. It's a penalty stroke for Australia! Big moment in this game and Australia can take the lead before half-time!
Three minutes remaining to half-time and still goalless in Ipoh. There is nothing to separate the two teams. Both have attacked but defence of both teams have denied the other team
The second quarter has not seen any goals so far. India have tried to penetrate the Australian defence, they have failed to do so. Five minutes gone in the second quarter
No goals in the first quarter despite both teams playing at a serious pace. India will happy with their efforts and also their defence to deny Australia so far. Second quarter begins in two minutes
Still no goals from either teams. They have not created the best chances either. Australia with another attack and are inside the Indian penalty area. Indian defence has done well so far in this game
India get their first chance to score but Sumit's shot has gone wide. There was no one to back that shot. The game is still tied 0-0 as both teams have exchanged the possession and most of the game has been centred about the midfield
Krishan Pathak tested early! The Australians were inside the Indian circle and took the shot. A brilliant save from Pathak to deny Australia a goal. Corner for Australia
India begin proceedings with a push back. Ramandeep Singh to Sardar Singh. Early interception from Australia and they already have possession. India need a win to stay alive in this tournament
The teams are out for the national anthems! First will be national anthem of India, followed by the national anthem of Australia. Crowd in the stadium is decent
India take on Australia and the players are out in the middle for the game. India need a win, Australia are already winning. Veteran Sardar Singh will once have the responsibilty of carrying the young team on his shoulders.
The first game of the day is over. England, who have lost one and drawn another, have won their first game of the tournament. They beat Ireland 3-1 in a close encounter. Can India also get their first win?
Welcome to the coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup game between India and Australia. The second game of the day will see the runners-up from last year face Australia in a must-win game. India have drew the previous game and lost the one game. Australia, however, have won both their games so far in the tournament. Will India get their first win of the tournament?