India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India go down 2-4 against Australia

India were winless in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and faced a strong Australia side in what was a must win game for them. But they failed to come out on top and lost the game 2-4 despite putting up a good fight. The loss means that India will not qualify for the final of the tournament. After losing 2-3 to Olympic champion Argentina and drawing their second game 1-1 against England, India needed a win against Australia to keep their hopes alive but the Aussies have now needed their hopes. Australia now have three wins from three games and have qualified for the final.

India vs Australia, Hockey Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

