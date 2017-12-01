India vs Australia: When and where to watch Hockey World League Final match, TV channels, live streaming

India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final: When and where to watch (Source: Express Photo) India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final: When and where to watch (Source: Express Photo)

India will open their Hockey World League Final campaign against title holders and world no.2 Australia in Pool B match on Friday in Bhubaneswar. India captain Manpreet Singh will be playing his landmark 200th international match at the age of only 25 and he has said that he was excited to achieve the feat on his home turf. After a not-so-impressive Rio Olympics performance, world champions Australia are currently on a rebuilding process under a new coach Colin Batch and their first step towards reclaiming their numero uno position in world hockey will begin against India.

Here are all the details of the match between India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final:

When is India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final?

India clash against Australia in the opening match of India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final on Friday, December 1, 2017.

What time is India vs Australia in Hockey World League Final?

India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final is at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final?

India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final is being played in Bhubaneswar.

Which TV channel will live broadcast India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final?

India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final will be shown live on Star Sports netword.

Where can one live stream India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final?

India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final will be live streamed on the Hotstar app. It can also be followed with scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

