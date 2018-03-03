Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, key highlights: India lose opening match 3-2 against Argentina

India look to improve their third-place finishing performance of last year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as they start their campaign against Rio Olympics champions Argentina in Malaysia on Saturday, March 3. Five-time winners India returned with a bronze last year and have won 14 medals in total at the tournament. The Indian team will be led by Sardar Singh as Hockey India selectors decided to rest regular captain Manpreet Singh, along with senior pro PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Akashdeep Singh. Other than Argentina, the six-team tournament will feature No. 1 Australia, defending champions England, Ireland and hosts Malaysia. India last played against Argentina in the World League Final in Bhubaneswar where the hosts lost a place in the title-round after losing 0-1. Uunder Sardar’s captaincy, the Indian team has never returned home from Sultan Azlan Shah without a medal.
India vs Argentina Live hockey score and updates:
Match comes to an end as India go down 2-3 against Argentina as it poured heavily. Three wonderful strikes from Gonzalo Peillat and Amit Rohidas' brace were the highlights of the match other than heavy rain, which suspended play in the final quarter.
That's a yellow card for Sumit after his hockey falls and blocks the opponent's way. Less than five minutes to go as India down to ten men
The match between India and Argentina resumes with 10 minutes still to go. Will India find an equaliser or pehaps take the lead? Will we see Amit Rohidas's hat-trick? Let's see
The match between India and Argentina gets suspended due to adverse weather. The commentator announces that the break is for 10 minutes. Gives a good rest to the players, who looked tired.
It has started pouring at the Azlan Shah Stadium. Fourth quarter continues amidst loud thunder and thick rain.
Even though India began the third quarter on a strong note, somewhere they lost the intensive, giving Argentina back the lead. Will India be able to make a difference in the final quarter?
India are losing their intensity now as the third quarter is nearing its end. Repeated wrong passes have given the opponents possession, which will prove costly.
Peillat's hat-trick! Argentina are quick to get back their lead after they get their fifth penalty corner.A brilliant flick by Peillat leaves keeper Suraj Karkera helpless.
India 2-3 Argentina
India begin the third quarter on a positive note as Rohidas sends a great flick to level the game. From 2-0 down to 2-2, India have gotten into the momentum.
Third quarter begins with a penalty corner to India. Dark clouds can be seen forming in the background. It will most probably rain.
The second quarter saw two goals, both through penalty corners. While Peillat scored his second in the match, India's Amit Rohidas capitalised on a penalty corner to reduce the margin to 1-2.
With 5 minutes left in the second quarter, India get their first penalty corner. Varun Kumar hits the defender and waste the chance but were lucky to receive a second penalty corner. Amit Rohidas makes the most of the chance to reduce the gap by 1-2.
Another penalty corner, another Peillat goal! The Argentinian makes good use of the opportunity as he makes it 2-0 for his side. India are in danger now and need to take things in their hand to turn the game around.
Argentina have gotten into their groove after taking the lead as they quickly take the ball in possession.
And with that, we come to the end of the first quarter. Argentina get the lead after receiving double penalty corners as Gonzalo Peillat scores. India need to not give up and play with the same enthusiasm they started the match with.
With less than five minutes to go in the first quarter, Argentina get the first penalty corner. India defend it well but the opponents receive another penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Gonzalo Peillat, making it 1-0 in favour of Argentina
Good start from India, who dominate possession against Argentina. India still looking for a chance to score but have displayed good speed
India 0-0 Argentina
Match getting intense as India go into the attacking mode but Argentina hold their fort strong. India still looking for a breakthrough.
India begin on a defensive note as the opening match of the campaign is underway in Ipoh
Both the teams stand for their respective national anthems. It is a tough game for India in the hot and humid temperatures against a confident Argentina.
Sardar Singh will lead the side in the opening campaign against Argentina
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 match between India and Argentina. This is the first match of the tournament. The match is going to begin shortly