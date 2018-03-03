Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, key highlights: India lose opening match 3-2 against Argentina

India vs Argentina Live: Sardar Singh will lead India in Azlan Shah campaign this year. (Source: File) India vs Argentina Live: Sardar Singh will lead India in Azlan Shah campaign this year. (Source: File)

India look to improve their third-place finishing performance of last year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as they start their campaign against Rio Olympics champions Argentina in Malaysia on Saturday, March 3. Five-time winners India returned with a bronze last year and have won 14 medals in total at the tournament. The Indian team will be led by Sardar Singh as Hockey India selectors decided to rest regular captain Manpreet Singh, along with senior pro PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Akashdeep Singh. Other than Argentina, the six-team tournament will feature No. 1 Australia, defending champions England, Ireland and hosts Malaysia. India last played against Argentina in the World League Final in Bhubaneswar where the hosts lost a place in the title-round after losing 0-1. Uunder Sardar’s captaincy, the Indian team has never returned home from Sultan Azlan Shah without a medal.

India vs Argentina Live hockey score and updates:

