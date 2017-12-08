India vs Argentina Hockey Live Score of HWL Final 2017 : India trail 0-1 against Argentina in Q3

India vs Argentina Hockey Live Score: India stunned Belgium to set up the semi-final against Argentina (Source: Hockey India Twitter) India vs Argentina Hockey Live Score: India stunned Belgium to set up the semi-final against Argentina (Source: Hockey India Twitter)

India have fallen behind Argentina in the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar. Argentina scored through a penalty corner in the 18th minute. The match is being played on wet turf after continuous rain in Bhubaneswar. That has made passing and playing strategies difficult for both teams. India are looking for a spot in the final of the HWL Final which will be their first ever. Last year, at the HWL Finals, they won a bronze medal and would like to better it but for that they need to beat Argentina. India beat Belgium in the quarter-final to earn a spot in the semi-final against Argentina. Catch live score and updates of the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final between India and Argentina here.

India vs Argentina, Live Hockey World League Final:

31′ Both teams back on the turf for the third qaurter. The Bhubaneswar crowd has braved the storm and rain and come in number. Can India live up to their expectations?

30′ Half-time! India are behind 0-1 against Argentina in this Hockey World League Final semi-final and they won’t be pleased. But the wet turf has been a problem for both the teams. Argentina scored through a penalty corner

25′ So the passes are not going at a pace. Also, the water patches on the field making it really difficult for the teams to play. Not ideal but Argentina lead India 1-0

23′ India on the back foot and now capain Manpreet Singh is shown a yellow card. Not what India wanted. They need to score a goal here

18′ GOAL! Argentina convert a PC! Brilliant executoin from Argentina. The stopper stopped the ball and then the flick was wide towards the left post and no chance for Indian goalkeeper to stop it

16′ Argentina looking for an opening in the Indian circle but the defence has held on brilliantly. India looking to find their attack as well

15′ End of an exciting first quarter in Bhubaneswar! India 0-0 Argentina but both team look eager to score. The wet turf not helping that.

11′ India’s poor passing affecting their attacks. Argentina defending well. India have been the more pacy team Argentina have controlled the ball more!

9′ This wet turf is creating a lot of problems for the players. No goals yet but no such attack where the teams have looked in complete control

3′ India with the first attack but the ball speed is too slow with patches of water all over the pitch. This is going to be a challenging match for both teams

0′ We are done with the national anthems of both the nations. Argentina and India are geared up for this semi-final. A spot in the final up for grabs. All set in Bhubaneswar!

1838 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the semi-final of the Hockey World League finals between India and Argentina. India showed that they can make even the most optimistic of viewers cringe with their performances against England and Germany in the group stage. Then they showed that predicting the unpredictable is the safe route for experts when it comes to India matches when they ousted Belgium in the semi-finals. Argentina have shown similar unpredictably since winning gold in Rio 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd