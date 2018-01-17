India U-19 Cricket team cheer hockey side in New Zealand

India U19 Cricket Team attended Hockey team’s 6-0 win against Japan. (Source: Instagram) India U19 Cricket Team attended Hockey team’s 6-0 win against Japan. (Source: Instagram)

India U-19 cricket team who are in New Zealand for the ICC U-19 World Cup found some time away from the matches and practice to attend the hockey team’s first match of the four nation tournament. Along with coach Rahul Dravid, Indian team witnessed the hockey team thump Japan 6-0 in the four nation invitation tournament which also features hosts New Zealand and Belgium. Earlier, Dravid had also attended India’s practice session a day earlier.

The official Indian cricket team Instagram account posted a picture of the squad members with a caption that read, “India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @hockeyindia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC.” On Tuesday, coming back from long-term injury, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had posted an image of Dravid with the hockey team with the caption stating, “Great encouragement from the legend of cricket who was humble enough to drop in to support hockey.. thanks a lot rahul bhai @Im_Dravid 🙏🙏 #arealsportsman”.

India hockey and cricket team both have made fruitful starts in respective campaigns Down Under. The hockey side thrashed Japan 6-0 with Dilpreet Singh and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad scoring a brace while Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh bagged a goal each. The cricketers, too, have made encouraging start. The Prithvi Shaw captained India beat Australia by 100 runs and Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the two group games and clinch a place in the quarterfinals. They play Zimbabwe in the final group encounter on Friday.

