India thump Pakistan once again to cause social media stir

India faced Pakistan for the second time in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals tournament and like the previous occasion, they thumped Pakistan once more in a 6-1 win. On the previous occasion, India recorded a resounding 7-1 win over Pakistan, while they on Saturday they pumped in six goals.

After suffering two defeats on the trot, the Indian team responded well to gain a victory over their arch rivals. Ramandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh hit the net twice. On the other hand, Harmanpreet and Mandeep Singh scored one goal each. Pakistan’s only goal came through the stick of Ajaz Ahmad.

This win once again sent Twitterati into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions:

Another thumping victory (6-1) for our men vs Pakistan. Well done, guys 😊👍 🏑🇮🇳 #HWL2017 #INDvPAK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2017

#India Beats #Pakistan 6-1 In Hockey World League; Will Play Canada For The Fifth Position. #HWL2017 Proud Of You. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YpOVFU3vo4 — Sagar Suresh Shirke (@shirkesagarsure) June 24, 2017

Meanwhile, after India thumped Pakistan 6-1 in the 5-8 classification match, they will now go on to face Canada for the 5-6 position match. Incidentally, the winner of the India-Canada game will finish fifth and qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

