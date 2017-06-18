India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in Hockey World League Semi-final

India topped their group in the Hockey World League Semi-final. India topped their group in the Hockey World League Semi-final.

India get a all-win record as they registered a comfortable 7-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their group game of the Hockey World League semi-final being played in London. With the win, India cemented their place at the top of their group.

India were leading 3-0 at half-time and added four more goals in the second half to win the match. Pakistan could manage to score only one consolation goal. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored two goals each while Pradeep Mor contributed with one goal. For Pakistan, Mohammad Umar Bhutta scored the lone goal.

The 7-1 win is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever. Earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 7-4 on two occasion, first in Champions Trophy in 2003 and then at Commonwealth Games 2010.

