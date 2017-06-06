India suffer 2-0 loss to Germany in three-nation Invitational tournament

India lost 2-0 to Germany in the three Nations Invitational Tournament. (Source: Hocke India) India lost 2-0 to Germany in the three Nations Invitational Tournament. (Source: Hocke India)

Indian hockey team lost 2-0 to Germany after the hosts overpowered them at the three-nations invitational tournament. Despite a good start for India who received a penalty corner in the 2nd minute itself, they failed to break the strong German defence.

Harmanpreet Singh, who scored both the goals during their 3-2 win against Belgium on Monday, could not do anything as his side was dragged to a loss by Rio 2016 bronze medallist.

Germany, which won 2-1 against Belgium in their last match, finished with seven points while India stand with just four points. Thies Ole Prinz hit the ball into the post in the seventh minute to give his side the lead.

The Germans kept posession of the ball from the beginning of the match and were brilliant with attack. India keeper Akash Chikte came up with a good save minutes later after the hosts earned a penalty corner.

India had a chance of a comeback in the 29th minute when they got awarded with a second penalty corner but the visitors failed to convert it.

Timm Herzbruch found the net in the 60th minute before Harmanpreet was denied a chance with three minutes of the game left to play after a goalless third quarter.

In their previous matches, Germany won 2-1 against Belgium, drew 2-2 with India and lost 2-5 in their opening match to Belgium.

