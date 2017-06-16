India square-off against Canada in Hockey World League Semi-final, not to take them lightly

Skipper Manpreet Singh has reiterated that India will not take Canada lightly. Skipper Manpreet Singh has reiterated that India will not take Canada lightly.

After securing a thumping 4-1 win over Scotland in their last outing, the Indian hockey team is geared up for their next challenge in Hockey World League against Canada. While Saturday’s match will see the Indian team square off against Canada, Sunday features a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India will surely look to stick to the plans that their coach draws up before the match against both the teams. What they will also look at is bring in more aggression – something that was a bit under par in the opening match. If India can win the counters then they might well aim at finishing on top of the table in the league stage. Another factor that India will be looking at is to play without any pressure and play up to their potential.

Speaking about the upcoming encounters, skipper Manpreet Singh said, “Though the team is ranked below us, we don’t want to take them lightly. They can come up with a good game and hence it is important for us to stick to the roles assigned by our coach and execute them as planned.”

Meanwhile, against Pakistan this will be the first occasion in 2017 where India squares off against their arch-rivals. Speaking about it, the skipper said, “We always look at Pakistan as just another team and we always look at earning those three points from the match to advance in the league stage. They are a good side, but we have had a good start to the tournament.

India face Canada on June 17 at 18.30 hours IST.

India face Pakistan on June 18 at 18.30 hours IST.

