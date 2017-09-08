India open HWL Final 2017 campaign against Australia

India will play Australia in first game. India will play Australia in first game.

India will open they Hockey World League (HWL) Final campaign against current world champions Australia on December 1, according to the schedule announced by International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday. India and Australia are in Pool B alongwith reigning Olympic bronze medallist Germany and England. The HWL Final 2017 will be held in Bhubaneswar from December 1 to 10.

In Pool A, Olympic champion Argentina are grouped with Rio Olympic silver-medallist Belgium. The group will be completed by European champion Netherlands and Spain.

The HWL Final will get underway with Germany and England playing the first game on December 1 before the exciting India-Australia game. The first day is dedicated to Pool B games.

On the second day, all eight teams will be in action. The day will begin with a re-match of Rio Olympic final where Belgium and Argentina squared-off. The second will also be of Pool A with Netherlands taking on Spain.

In the second half of the day, Germany will face Australia while India will be up against England for the final game of the day.

Four teams of Pool A will play two matches on Sunday before Pool B teams square-off on Monday. India will play Germany on Tuesday. The final day of the league stages will once again see Pool A team in action.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will be played on December 6 and 7. All eight teams will be playing the quarter-finals and will have a chance to advance to the final and win the HWL Final.

The two semi-final will be played on December 8 and 9. The two days will also host the two qualification game. The final of HWL Final will be played on December.

Pool A: Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain

Pool B: Australia, India, Germany, England

December 1: Pool B – Germany vs England (04:45 pm IST), Australia vs India (07:30 pm IST)

December 2: Pool A – Argentina vs Belgium (12:00 pm IST), Netherlands vs Spain (02:00 pm IST); Pool B – Germany vs Australia (05:30 IST), India vs England (07:30 pm IST)

December 3: Pool A – Belgium vs Spain (05:30 pm IST), Netherlands vs Argentina (07:30 pm IST)

December 4: Pool B – Australia vs England (05:30 pm IST), India vs Germany (07:30 pm IST)

December 5: Pool A – Argentina vs Spain (05:30 pm IST), Belgium vs Netherlands (07:30 pm IST)

December 6: Quarter-final 1 (05:15 pmIST), Quarter-final 2 (07:30 pm IST)

December 7: Quarter-final 3(05:15 pm IST), Quarter-final 4 (07:30 pm IST)

December 8: Losing Quarter-finalists (05:15 pm IST), Semi-final (07:30 pm IST)

December 9: Losing Quarter-finalists (05:15 pm IST), Semi-final (07:30 IST)

December 10: Bronze Medal Match (05:15 pm IST), Final (07:30 pm IST).

