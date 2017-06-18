India humble Pakistan 7-1: Twitterati congratulate team for biggest win

India hammered Pakistan 7-1 in the World Hockey League Semi-final. India hammered Pakistan 7-1 in the World Hockey League Semi-final.

An in-form Indian hockey team brought up yet another victory in the Hockey World League semifinals after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1. It was a thumping as India dominated the proceedings from the start of the whistle. India displayed a strong all-around performance and Akashdeep Singh was the star of the show as he scored a brace. As India notched up a brilliant win we take a look at how Twitterati went crazy over the win. with this resounding win, India

With this resounding win over arch- rivals Pakistan, India has now won three games on the trot. Against Canada they secured a brilliant win and before that India registered another dominating performance when they hammered Scotland 4-1. Ramandeep Singh had scored twice in India’s win with Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh grabbing the other two goals.

Loving watching hockey for a change! Go team india 🇮🇳 #HockeyWorldLeague2017 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 18 June 2017

7-1. Congrats India!! Really well played 🇮🇳🇮🇳🏑🏑 structure, confidence and ruthlessness. All good signs for the future @TheHockeyIndia — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 18 June 2017

Meanwhile, after this win, India will go on to the next round with supreme confidence. Apart from the brace from Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Talwinder Singh also scored braces for their side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd