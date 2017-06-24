India humble Pakistan 6-1 in Hockey World League Semi-final, to play Canada for 5-6th position

Ramandeep Singh scored two goals for India. (Source: AP) Ramandeep Singh scored two goals for India. (Source: AP)

India bounced back after two back-to-back losses in the Hockey World League Semi-final to humble arch-rivals Pakistan 6-1 in the 5-8 classification match in London on Saturday. Earlier in a group match, India had beaten Pakistan 7-1 on Sunday.

After the win, India will now play the 5-6 position match in which they face Canada who earlier beat China 7-3. The winner of the India-Canada game will finish fifth and qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

