Latest News
  • India humble Pakistan 6-1 in Hockey World League Semi-final, to play Canada for 5-6th position

India humble Pakistan 6-1 in Hockey World League Semi-final, to play Canada for 5-6th position

India humbled Pakistan 6-1 in the 5-8 classification match of Hockey World League Semi-final and booked their spot in the 5-6th position play-off game against Canada. Ramandeep Singh and Mandeep Singh scored two goals each for India.

By: Express Web Desk | London | Published:June 24, 2017 5:58 pm
india vs pakistan, ind vs pak, india vs pakistan hockey Ramandeep Singh scored two goals for India. (Source: AP)
Top News

India bounced back after two back-to-back losses in the Hockey World League Semi-final to humble arch-rivals Pakistan 6-1 in the 5-8 classification match in London on Saturday. Earlier in a group match, India had beaten Pakistan 7-1 on Sunday.

After the win, India will now play the 5-6 position match in which they face Canada who earlier beat China 7-3. The winner of the India-Canada game will finish fifth and qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Kohli - Kumble saga
Why do they (Indian cricket team) require a coach, if Virat Kohli is the boss? 