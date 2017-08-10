Latest News

India go down 0-1 to Belgium in Europe tour opener

It was a hard fought game by the Indian men, in the absence of regular skipper PR Sreejesh, but a slight distraction by young Indian side, that fielded as many as six uncapped players, led to a loss at the end of the fourth and final quarter.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 10, 2017 4:37 pm
india, belgium, hockey, india hockey, europe tour hockey, sports news, indian express India go down fighting 1-0 against Belgium. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

Manpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team went down fighting 1-0 against the host country Belgium in the opening game of the five-match tour taking place in Europe on Wednesday.

It was a hard fought game by the Indian men, in the absence of regular skipper PR Sreejesh, but a slight distraction by young Indian side, that fielded as many as six uncapped players, led to a loss at the end of the fourth and final quarter.

Belgian’s Tom Boon scored the only goal of the match in the 60th miniute after both the teams failed to find the net in the first three quarters.

Other than Belgiam, India will play against Netherlands and Austria in the Europe tour. India will hope to turn the tables on their side in their second game of the tour, also against Belgium on Thursday.

In the latest hockey news, veteran player Sardar Singh have been recommended for the Khel Ratna awards while SV Sunil, who was recently named ‘Player of the Year’ in Asian Hockey Awards, will be awarded with the Arjuna awards. While Sardar will be sharing the honour with Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, Sunil will be awarded with 16 other athletes from across sports.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
31
Zone B - Match 20
FT
25
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors (31-25)
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21
Aug 10, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 22 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 22

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 