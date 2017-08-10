India go down 0-1 to Belgium in Europe tour opener

India go down fighting 1-0 against Belgium. (Source: Twitter) India go down fighting 1-0 against Belgium. (Source: Twitter)

Manpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team went down fighting 1-0 against the host country Belgium in the opening game of the five-match tour taking place in Europe on Wednesday.

It was a hard fought game by the Indian men, in the absence of regular skipper PR Sreejesh, but a slight distraction by young Indian side, that fielded as many as six uncapped players, led to a loss at the end of the fourth and final quarter.

Belgian’s Tom Boon scored the only goal of the match in the 60th miniute after both the teams failed to find the net in the first three quarters.

Other than Belgiam, India will play against Netherlands and Austria in the Europe tour. India will hope to turn the tables on their side in their second game of the tour, also against Belgium on Thursday.

Top moments from the well-contested #INDvBEL on 9th Aug, that saw the hosts edge past India in the final minute: http://t.co/w5DPvCnazO pic.twitter.com/ypDMVO43bh — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 10 August 2017

In the latest hockey news, veteran player Sardar Singh have been recommended for the Khel Ratna awards while SV Sunil, who was recently named ‘Player of the Year’ in Asian Hockey Awards, will be awarded with the Arjuna awards. While Sardar will be sharing the honour with Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, Sunil will be awarded with 16 other athletes from across sports.

