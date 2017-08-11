India end Belgium leg of Europe tour with 3-1 loss

India’s Chinglensana played his 150th match. India’s Chinglensana played his 150th match.

India men’s hockey team ended their Belgium leg with a loss. India suffered a 3-1 loss against the hosts in the second match in Boom on Thursday. The team is on a Europe and will play against the Netherlands and Austria before returning. The win gave Belgium a 2-0 series win over India after they had won the first game 1-0 on Wednesday.

The game began with India taking the lead as early as the fourth minute through Armaan Qureshi, who scored a wonderful goal. It was a reward for India’s early aggression and they could have doubled the lead soon but they failed to convert the penalty corner.

Qureshi was impressive during the first half of the match and got a few chance to extend India’s lead but Belgium goalkeeper Vanasch denied him. In fact, it was Belgium who equalisied in the ninth minute through Amaury Keusters.

Mid-way through the second period, Loick Luypaert converted a penalty corner for Belgium and gave them the lead. Moments before the half-time hooter, Belgium extended the lead through Cedric Charlier who scored a field goal. India got a few penalty corners in the second period but converted none.

Sumit got the best chance to score a goal for India but missed it. Belgium goalie Vanasch denied India in the fourth quarter and they went down 3-1.

They now fly to Netherlands for the second leg in which they will play two games on August 13 and 14. The final will see one match against Austria in Amstelveen on August 16.

