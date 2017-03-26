India draw with Chile 2-2 in Women’s Hockey World League Round 2

Vandana Katariya scored a stunning field goal in the 36th minute to take a 2-1 lead. (Source: Express Photo) Vandana Katariya scored a stunning field goal in the 36th minute to take a 2-1 lead. (Source: Express Photo)

The Indian women’s team drew with Chile 2-2 in a closely-fought first match here on a cold evening ahead of the all-important Women’s Hockey World League Round 2.

It was Chile who got off to a positive start with an 18th minute field goal by Agustina Venegas to take a 1-0 lead. It didn’t help India’s cause when Renuka Yadav was handed a green card only a minute before Chile converted the goal.

But India held their nerves to score an equalizer in the 35th minute. Anupa Barla was responsible for the team’s first goal through a successful penalty corner.

Almost immediately, Vandana Katariya scored a stunning field goal in the 36th minute to take a 2-1 lead.

Though the Indian team led by Rani put up a good defence to restrict Chile from the striking circle, a foot-foul led to Chile being awarded a PC.

Agustina Venegas made complete use of the opportunity to successfully convert the PC in the 53rd minute to draw the match 2-2.

India will next meet Canada in their next match before they begin their World League Round 2 campaign on April 1 against Uruguay in their Pool A encounter.

