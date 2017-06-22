India crash out of Hockey World League Semi-final after 3-2 loss to Malaysia

Ramandeep Singh (R) score the two goals for India in the match. (Source: AP) Ramandeep Singh (R) score the two goals for India in the match. (Source: AP)

India fought back their way to score two goals in the second quarter but failed to do the same in the final quarter as they suffered a 3-2 loss to Malaysia in the quarter-final of Hockey World League Semi-final 2017 in London. With the loss, India are out of the tournament.

India were pushed on the backfoot in the second quarter as Malaysia converted two penalty corners. Razie Rahim converted the first penalty corner in the 19th minute as Akash Chitke failed to stop an easy drag flick. Chitke got his glove on the ball, only to deflect it into the goal. A minute later, Malaysia doubled their lead.

It was Rahim again who took the drag flick for Malaysia, who got their fourth penalty corner and second in two minutes. Rahim’s flick hit Kothajit Singh’s stick and bounced. It went over Chitke’s head and hit the bar before going into the goal.

India faced an uphill task of coming back after two goal deficit. But, four minutes later, Ramandeep Singh completed a run from the right to deflect the ball into the goal and two minutes later, he did it again. This brought India level with Malaysia going into the half-time break.

There were no goals scored in the third quarter but India dominated possession. They failed to convert any chances that came their way. India continued the same in the fourth quarter but it was Malaysia who earned a penalty corner. Razie was the hero once again as he converted the corner.

India’s Akashdeep Singh got two chances in the final three minutes but failed to convert both of them. Ramandeep found an open goal in the final minute but his stop went past the post.

Malaysia defended well to hang on to their one goal lead and beat India 3-2. Hence, Malaysia qualify for the 2018 World Cup which will be held in India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd