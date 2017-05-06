India blank New Zealand 4-0, win Bronze at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Rupinder Pal Singh scored twice in India’s convincing win over New Zealand. (Source: Twitter) Rupinder Pal Singh scored twice in India’s convincing win over New Zealand. (Source: Twitter)

“How did they lose to Malaysia?” is the question that must have been in the minds of those watching in the dying minutes of the match between India and New Zealand at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. It was for the bronze medal and New Zealand didn’t look they were even in the contest for better parts of the match. In the end, the scoreline stood at 4-0 in India’s favour with Rupinder Pal Singh, SV Sunil, and Talwinder Singh were the goal scorers.

India missed out on the finals because of their shock 1-0 defeat to hosts Malaysia. New Zealand, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Australia. This meant that the final would be played between Great Britain and Australia. The match for the third sport in any tournament is always one that teams hate to play and both India and New Zealand would have hoped to avoid this match and be in the finals instead.

Even if these thoughts were present in their minds, the Indians did not show on the pitch. The start was slightly delayed due to rain. Both teams started slowly and the first quarter was one in which both sides exchanged blows but had no goals to show. In the second quarter, India began to dominate. Their quick and relentless attacks finally won them a penalty corner. They couldn’t covert that but managed to provoke another penalty corner. This time, it was burried in the back of the net by Rupinder Pal Singh. A similar penalty corner towards the end of the second quarter was converted once again by Rupinder and India ended the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

New Zealand never really came back into the game after that. India scored again in the third quarter at the end of a brilliant attacking move led by Mandeep Singh. The difference in class between the two sides started to show by this time. While New Zealand became increasingly slow and hesitant in their attacks, India seemed to have thrown caution to the wind and kept hitting the Blacksticks on the counter. In the dying seconds of the match, it started raining and with that came India’s fourth goal. Two minutes remained on the clock when it went in. If there was a doubt about the result in anyone’s mind, that goal put that all to rest.

