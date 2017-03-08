India beat Belarus 3-1 to clinch the series 5-0

Vandana Katariya (6th min), Gurjit Kaur (15th) and Rani (55th) sounded the board for India. (Source: File) Vandana Katariya (6th min), Gurjit Kaur (15th) and Rani (55th) sounded the board for India. (Source: File)

Indian eves dished out a disciplined performance to notch up a 3-1 win over a fighting Belarus to register their fifth consecutive victory to win the five-match Test series 5-0.

Vandana Katariya (6th min), Gurjit Kaur (15th) and Rani (55th) sounded the board for India, while Yuliya Mikheichyk (52nd) scored the solitary goal for Belarus.

Captained by striker Rani, the Indian women were quick to get off the blocks as Vandana scored a stunning field goal in the 6th minute of the match.

The first quarter went on to be an eventful one for the Indian team, as Gurjit Kaur successfully converted a PC in the 15th minute to take her side 2-0 up against Belarus.

Though the two teams showcased good defensive structure in the following two quarters, the visitors found a break through in the 52nd minute when Yuliya successfully converted a Penalty Corner.

However, the Indian defence held strong thereafter, and even converted a PC through skipper Rani in the 55th minute to eventually seal the match in favour of India.