I have a lot of confidence from wins against Pakistan, says India goalkeeper Akash Chikte

India goalkeeper Akash Chikte said that he has gained a lot of confidence from the exposure he has got over the past year. Chikte has taken over the mantle of being India’s first choice goalkeeper since the injury sustained by PR Shreejesh.

“It is this exposure over the past year that has helped me a lot,” said Chikte after a tough morning session at the on-going national camp in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

Chikte had first stepped up in 2016 Men’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy where he even copped with the pressure of playing Pakistan. India next play their arch-rivals on June 18 in the Pool stage of the Hockey World League Semi-Final.

“We will look at this as any other match, vying for the three points to advance in the tournament,” said Chikte, “I have played twice against Pakistan (2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Asian Champions Trophy) and we ended up winning both the matches so I have a lot of confidence from these matches. I look forward to a good show against the world’s best teams. I believe it will be a learning experience for me,” stated an optimistic Chikte.

Chikte believes that he is now a far better goalkeeper than what he was a year back. Chikte got his first callup for national duty after Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the Senior Hockey National Chamopionship.

“After my first tournament for India, I knew there was a lot I needed to work on starting from improving my confidence level. I had never been in any junior India camp before. I got to play the senior level directly and I knew I was lacking in basics,” he said.

He is also using this prolonged run as India’s first choice goalkeeper to the full extent as he trained under PR Sreejesh and Bharat Chetri.

“I have learnt a lot under them. I used to watch Sreejesh when the national team used to train at Balewadi Stadium, Pune. His reflexes were excellent. I was inspired by him and he has helped me a lot since my first camp. Working under Sreejesh and Bharat Chetri has been a big advantage for me. My focus at every session now is on stopping penalty corners,” he said.

