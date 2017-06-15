I asked them to change a few things and they did, says Roelant Oltmans on India’s win in HWL 2017

Akashdeep Singh scored the third goal for India. (Source: AP) Akashdeep Singh scored the third goal for India. (Source: AP)

India scored four goals in the third quarter to comeback from one goal down and beat world number 23 side Scotland 4-1 in their first match of the Hockey World League Semi-Final. India were a completely different team after the first half and coach Roelant Oltmans said that the tea, understood the message at half-time.

“At half time I told them a few things and they understood the message. I am not aggressive, from my point of view, the key is to improve and I asked them to change a few things and they did,” Oltmans said.

“It took a little while to open the Scottish wall and we were not able to do that in the first 30 minutes. They were hurrying themselves,” he added.

Scotland scored only one goal in the match and Oltmans that it was something that the Indian team was not worried about.

“It came out of nothing. It was a long ball and the defenders did not defend as they should have. It was a good assist and their forward (Grassick) hit it straight into the corner. But I was not worried. I have never been afraid in this game, there were still 54 minutes,” he said.

Ramandeep Singh scored two goals for India while Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored a goal each. India replaced a number of players in the final quarter and coach said that he wanted to give everyone a chance.

“I also wanted to give Jasjit and Sumit a chance. They flew in this morning and I wanted them to get over the jet lag. Like Dahiya, they all need experience also.”

