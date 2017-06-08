I appreciate the government recommending my father’s name for Bharat Ratna: Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar

Sports ministry requests Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand. (Source: PTI) Sports ministry requests Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian hockey player and son of legendary player Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar has appreciated the Sport Ministry’s effort for requesting Bharat Ratna award for his father. Major Dhyan Chand helped India in earning three Olympic gold medals that came in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

“I am hopeful that something will happen now. I appreciate the government for doing this to recognise Dhyan Chand. We are all very happy. People across the country are appreciating this,” Kumar said.

While Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Government he also said that the previous Government did really looked into the matter properly in its tenure.

“The previous government didn’t handle the matter well. We are proud as a family and I am sure the entire country is proud as well,” he added.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel confirmed that they have written to the Prime Minister’s Office, requesting Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand.

“Yes, we have written to the Prime Minister about Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand. Conferring the honour posthumously will be a fitting tribute to his exceptional service to the country,” Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said.

Dhyan Chand was awarded the third highest (then second highest) civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956 and in the year 2013, the hockey Wizard was chosen by the Sports Ministry for the honour over cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. However, eventually the award went to Tendulkar just after he bid adieu to the game.

