I am excited to be entrusted with this new responsibility, says vice-captain Chinglensana Singh

Vice-captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, Chinglensana Singh has claimed that he is ready for the upcoming challenge at the Hockey World League Semifinal.

In an interview, PTI quoted him saying,”This is an important tour for us in our preparations for the World League Final in December and I am very excited to be entrusted with this new responsibility. ”

Coach Roelant Oltmans said,”It’s these abilities on the field to adapt to any situation and his great spirit and energy were the qualities that made our decision easy to name him as Vice Captain of the team.”

Speaking about the pressures involved in the game the vice-captain added,”Whether you are the Vice Captain, Captain or a senior player in the team, it is important for us to guide youngsters in matches. Rectifying the mistakes we made in Malaysia was the main goal of this camp. I am sure if we don’t repeat these mistakes we will bring good results in both Germany and London.”

India is scheduled to play two matches each against Germany and Belgium in Dusseldorf at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament starting June 1.

It may be recalled here that India did not have a fruitful outing at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and will be looking to do well in the upcoming tournaments.

