HWL final 2017: Germany beat England to make winning start

Mats Grambusch and Christopher Ruhr struck a goal each as four-time Olympic champion Germany started their Hockey World League (HWL) Final campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over England in the opening match of the elite eight-nation tournament, in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

After a slow opening 15 minutes, world no. 5 Germany got their act together and scored both their goals in the second quarter to register full points from the match in front of a capacity crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

It was England who started on a promising note but the Germans took control of the game after the first quarter.

England had the first shot at the goal but Mark Gleghorne’s try from inside the box didn’t have enough power to trouble German goalkeeper Tobias Walter in the seventh minute.

Thereafter, the Germans slowly and steadily got into their groove and scored the first goal of the tournament in the 19th minute through Grambusch who slotted home a Niklas Bruns assist from inside the circle past skipper George Pinner in front of the England goal.

In the 25th minute, the Germans doubled their lead through another field strike from Ruhr to go into halftime with a comfortable lead.

The Englishmen were expected to make a strong comeback after the change of ends but the Germans did not allow that.

Germany kept a tight defence in the third and fourth quarters and held on to their lead.

Germany will play world champions and no.2 side in the world Australia in their second Pool B match on Saturday, while England will be up against hosts India.

