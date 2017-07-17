Hockey World League Semi-Finals: India women qualify for quarterfinals despite loss to Argentina

Indian hockey team lost 3-0 to Argentina. (Source: Hockey India) Indian hockey team lost 3-0 to Argentina. (Source: Hockey India)

India women’s hockey team lost to World No. 3 Argentina 3-0 in Johannesburg on Sunday in their final Pool B game but still managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Hockey World League Semifinals.

Argentina were dominant from the beginning, scoring the first goal in the first two minutes. The first quarter of the game laid the foundation of the match with Roccio Sanchez scored the opening goal, Maria Grannato doubling the lead in the 14th minute.

Noel Barrionuevo sealed the victory for Argentina in the 25th minute with the third goal of the match. The World No. 3 maintained a domination in posession (60%) and penalty corners.

This becomes India’s second successive loss in the campaign after getting defeated 4-1 in the hands of United States of America, who kept India’s goalkeeper Savita busy. India’s loss to both the countries had a similar pattern as the attack from the opposite team began in the second minute itself.

Previously, India had drawn 0-0 against South Africa and lost 1-0 to Chile.

Despite these two losses, India have managed to qualify for the quarter-finals, finishing fourth out of five teams in Pool B. They will now be facing England in a last eight clash on Tuesday.

