Hockey World League Semi-Final: India need to get higher percentage of goals out of our opportunities, says Roelant Oltmans

India will begin their campaign against Scotland on Thursday. (Source: Express Archive) India will begin their campaign against Scotland on Thursday. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian Coach Roelant Oltmans revealed that high gold scoring rate would help his side get fruitful results in Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final starting from Thursday in London.

“To win this kind of tournaments we have to get a higher percentage of goals out of our opportunities and concede less unnecessary goals,” Oltmans said.

Talking about the game against Scotland, Oltmans said that if the team manages to score some goals, they have the potential to achieve success in any given condition. Moreover, the coach looked optimistic about the options of good and strong players in the squad.

“If we can manage this aspect of the game then anything is possible to achieve for this team,” emphasized the coach.

“With a strong Core Group who have been working together since February this year, we have several options of strong players,” stated Oltmans.

India are placed in Pool B and will begin their campaign against Scotland. Coach Oltmans mentioned about the challenges that the team would face while playing the competition and also emphasised on starting the campaign on a positive note.

“You always want to start well in the Pool Stage. Playing a Tournament like the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final (Men) is always challenging with a number of strong teams in the competition,” Oltmans said.

“The Pools are equally strong too but based on the ranking in our Pool, we have to get a good start against Scotland,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd