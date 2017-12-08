Hockey World League Final 2017: India suffer 1-0 loss to Argentina in semi-final

India lost in the semi-final of Hockey World League Final 2017. India lost in the semi-final of Hockey World League Final 2017.

The conditions were damp. The storm and rain had made the turf wet and in the build up to match, there was a doubt if the match would even go ahead on Friday. India and Argentina waited for the final confirmation before the game. The Bhubneswar crowd had braved the rain to come to the stadium to see the match. But in contrast to the build up and the conditions, India and Argentina played an thrilling game which made the wait worth but the result was not what the crowd wanted.

Argentina, the Olympic champions, scored the only goal of the game and beat India 1-0 in the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final 2017 and qualified for their first ever final of the tournament. India were also chasing the same feat having reached the same stage last year but fell short. The reason was mainly because of some strong defending and goalkeeping from Argentina who will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Germany and Australia to be played on Saturday. India will play the bronze medal against the loser of that semi-final.

Argentina got a penalty corner in the 17th mintue and Gonzalo Peillat made no mistake in dumping the ball inside India’s goal. His powerful hit was towards the left of the Indian goalkeeper and Akash Chitke had no chance to stop it. India failed to convert the two penalty corner they got in the match mainly due to the brilliant saves from the Argentina goalkeeper.

