Hockey international Sandeep Singh gets honorary doctorate

Out-of-favour India international Sandeep Singh has become only the second hockey player from the country to receive an Honorary Doctorate.

Sandeep, a dreaded drag-flicker in his hey days, was bestowed with the honour by Desh Bhagat University, a private educational institution in Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

Sandeep is only the second Indian player after former captain and sitting Member of Parliament, Dileep Tirkey, to have an honorary degree for sporting excellence.

Tirkey received an honorary degree from Sambalpur University in 2010.

“It is a big honour for me. Being an hockey player it’s a big thing for me to receive such a degree for my achievements in the field of sports. It is a recognition of my hard work,” Sandeep told PTI after receiving the degree o Tuesday.

Once regarded as the country’s top drag-flicker, Sandeep has been in and out of the national team since the 2012 London Olympics mainly due to injury.