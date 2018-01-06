Hockey India names 33 players for junior men’s national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core probables for a junior men’s national camp, to be held in Bengaluru from January 7 to March 15.
The players will train under coach Jude Felix. The camp includes Mandeep Mor, Pratap Lakra, Pankaj Rajak, Harmanjit Singh, Vishal Singh, Raushan Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, Sanjay, Senthamizh Shankar, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rabichandra Moirangthem and Shilanand Lakra who were part of the 18-member Indian junior men’s team that won the bronze medal at the recently-held Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.
The group will be looking at the overall development during the camp and will also get an opportunity to closely watch their senior compatriots go about their preparations for an all-important year that features the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar.
“It is a long camp and we will be looking at different ways to bring in overall development. While our primary focus will be to improve our skills, fitness, speed, mental conditioning and other aspects of the game, this camp also gives us the time to engage in team building activities,” Felix said.
“I am also looking at having classes to improve the athletes communication skills and general knowledge. They are a very hardworking group and have the commitment to give what it takes to graduate to the next level. It is also great that they get to watch the senior team so closely as we are in the same campus:
Probables:
Goalkeepers:
Pankaj Kumar Rajak – Steel Plant Sports Board
Tanuj Gulia – Hockey Haryana
Prashant Kumar Chauhan – Uttar Pradesh Hockey
AS Sentamizh Arasu – SSCB
Defenders
Suman Beck – Hockey Odisha
Harmanjit Singh – Hockey Punjab
Mandeep Mor – Hockey Haryana
Mohd Faraz – Uttar Pradesh Hockey
Prin – Punjab & Sind Bank
Pratap Lakra – Hockey Gangpur Odisha
Midfielders
Varinder Singh – Hockey Punjab
Sunny Malik – Hockey Haryana
Vishal Antil – Hockey Haryana
Yashdeep Siwach – Hockey Haryana
Vishal Singh – Uttar Pradesh Hockey
Vivek Sagar Prasad – M.P. Hockey Academy
Akshay Avasthi – M.P. Hockey Academy
Sukhjeet Singh – Hockey Chandigarh
Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem – Manipur Hockey
Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem – MP Hockey Academy
Forwards
Shilanand Lakra – Steel Plant Sports Board
Jai Prakash Patel – Steel Plant Sports Board
Dilpreet Singh – Hockey Punjab
Mohd. Saif Khan – Sports Authority of India
Raushan Kumar – Sports Authority of India
Abhishek – Hockey Haryana
Shivam Anand – Uttar Pradesh Hockey
Rahul Kumar Rajbhar – Uttar Pradesh Hockey
Mohd. Alishan – M.P Hockey Academy
Sanjay – Hockey Chandigarh
Maninder Singh – Hockey Chandigarh
Rahul – SSCB
Anand Kumar Bara – Hockey Bihar.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App