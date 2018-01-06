Hockey India names 33 players for junior men’s national camp

The group will be looking at the overall development during the camp. The group will be looking at the overall development during the camp.

Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core probables for a junior men’s national camp, to be held in Bengaluru from January 7 to March 15.

The players will train under coach Jude Felix. The camp includes Mandeep Mor, Pratap Lakra, Pankaj Rajak, Harmanjit Singh, Vishal Singh, Raushan Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, Sanjay, Senthamizh Shankar, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rabichandra Moirangthem and Shilanand Lakra who were part of the 18-member Indian junior men’s team that won the bronze medal at the recently-held Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

The group will be looking at the overall development during the camp and will also get an opportunity to closely watch their senior compatriots go about their preparations for an all-important year that features the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

“It is a long camp and we will be looking at different ways to bring in overall development. While our primary focus will be to improve our skills, fitness, speed, mental conditioning and other aspects of the game, this camp also gives us the time to engage in team building activities,” Felix said.

“I am also looking at having classes to improve the athletes communication skills and general knowledge. They are a very hardworking group and have the commitment to give what it takes to graduate to the next level. It is also great that they get to watch the senior team so closely as we are in the same campus:

Probables:

Goalkeepers:

Pankaj Kumar Rajak – Steel Plant Sports Board

Tanuj Gulia – Hockey Haryana

Prashant Kumar Chauhan – Uttar Pradesh Hockey

AS Sentamizh Arasu – SSCB

Defenders

Suman Beck – Hockey Odisha

Harmanjit Singh – Hockey Punjab

Mandeep Mor – Hockey Haryana

Mohd Faraz – Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Prin – Punjab & Sind Bank

Pratap Lakra – Hockey Gangpur Odisha

Midfielders

Varinder Singh – Hockey Punjab

Sunny Malik – Hockey Haryana

Vishal Antil – Hockey Haryana

Yashdeep Siwach – Hockey Haryana

Vishal Singh – Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Vivek Sagar Prasad – M.P. Hockey Academy

Akshay Avasthi – M.P. Hockey Academy

Sukhjeet Singh – Hockey Chandigarh

Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem – Manipur Hockey

Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem – MP Hockey Academy

Forwards

Shilanand Lakra – Steel Plant Sports Board

Jai Prakash Patel – Steel Plant Sports Board

Dilpreet Singh – Hockey Punjab

Mohd. Saif Khan – Sports Authority of India

Raushan Kumar – Sports Authority of India

Abhishek – Hockey Haryana

Shivam Anand – Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Rahul Kumar Rajbhar – Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Mohd. Alishan – M.P Hockey Academy

Sanjay – Hockey Chandigarh

Maninder Singh – Hockey Chandigarh

Rahul – SSCB

Anand Kumar Bara – Hockey Bihar.

