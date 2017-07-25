Hockey India League to skip 2018 and return in 2019

Kalinga Lancers won the 2017 edition of the Hockey India League. (File) Kalinga Lancers won the 2017 edition of the Hockey India League. (File)

Hockey India League (HIL) will not take place in 2018 following reports of the tournament’s future under cloud over the past week. But the tournament will come back for the 2019 edition with a fresh outlook, Hockey India confirmed on Tuesday.

The tournament’s governing committee which comprises of representatives from Hockey India and various other stakeholders decided unanimously to push the next edition to 2019 instead of the previously scheduled window of January and February in 2018.

“After five years of successfully organising the Hockey India League, we felt that it is time to review the League, evaluate its success and come back with a fresh outlook that will benefit the development of the sport,” said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Chairman Hockey India League and Secretary General, Hockey India. “This decision was made after consultation with all our commercial partners and meeting the contractual obligations of all parties involved,” he added.

There had been media reports which suggested that the league would be shut down following financial concerns and unhappiness expressed by various franchises. But Ahmad clarified that the pushing of the HIL is due to a clash in schedule and it will be back in 2019 with more prize money on offer.

“Due to a conflict in dates of the schedule of Hockey India League 2018 and a major international tournament which was likely to restrict the participation of international players, it was decided that the best solution was to postpone the conduct of the sixth season of the League,” Ahmad said. “I want to emphasise that we want to resume the League in 2019 albeit with greater prospects to make it more viable financially not only for the stakeholders but also for the players,” he added.

