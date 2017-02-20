Hockey India League: Delhi, UP remain in semis race after 1-1 draw

Sunday’s match was not full of scoring opportunities and never rose to any great heights as both teams made frequent mistakes in midfield. (File) Sunday’s match was not full of scoring opportunities and never rose to any great heights as both teams made frequent mistakes in midfield. (File)

Just over 10 days ago, Delhi Waveriders and Uttar Pradesh Wizards faced off at the Capital’s Shivaji Stadium in the Hockey India League, and the home team ran away with an 8-1 victory. It says a lot for the vagaries of the sport and the pressure on teams at the fag end of the league stage that when the same teams met on Sunday — theoretically the Wizards’ home match due to Lucknow going to the assembly polls — a 1-1 draw was met with satisfaction by Waveriders head coach Cedric D’Souza. Just three matches are left in the league phase of the tournament and only two teams — Dabang Mumbai and Kalinga Lancers — have made it to the semi-finals so far. The winner of Sunday’s encounter could have joined them in the knockout phase, but a cagey, tactical match saw the honours shared with two points to both teams.

As things stand, these two teams are still favourites to clinch the last two places, but Ranchi Rays still has an outside chance. Defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors find themselves at the foot of the points table.

The Wizards have two games left, but will like to seal qualification with a match to go when they face the Warriors on Monday, before the Waveriders attempt to do so in their last match against Ranchi Rays.

Sunday’s match was not full of scoring opportunities and never rose to any great heights as both teams made frequent mistakes in midfield. It was a clash between teams playing similar styles and they often cancelled each other out. Towards the end, it was clear that they were wary of making any mistakes, and were happy to settle for a draw.

Field goals count as two in the league, but there were few clear-cut chances to score them. There were nine penalty corners in the match, but only one was converted, with both custodians — especially Wizards’ PR Sreejesh — in top form.

The Waveriders had the better of the exchanges in the first quarter. Mandeep Antil took the first shot at goal, but missed the target. The two penalty corners they earned, attempted by South African Austin Smith, came to naught. The Wizards were restricted to stray counter-attacks.

The game came to life in the second period when Rupinder Pal Singh managed to get his low drag-flick through Sreejesh’s legs. But their lead did not last long. Roelant Oltmans’ men went on the attack and earned two back-to-back penalty corners. The second one, taken by VR Raghunath, struck defender Surender Kumar on the foot on the goal line and the umpire rightly signalled for a penalty stroke.

Argentine Gonzalo Peillat duly beat Belgian Vincent Vanasch in goal to level matters.

It prompted a period of sustained pressure in which they earned another penalty corner, and the lively Akashdeep Singh kept the Wizards defence on its toes.

The third period was the most absorbing of the match as both teams tried hard for the win that would bring them a last-four spot. Wouter Jolie found Akashdeep with a splendid pass from defence, but the forward’s deflection went wide. On the counter, German Niklas Wellen fed Parvinder Singh, but the latter’s shot was easily parried by Sreejesh.

Akashdeep tried another reverse hit on goal, but it was saved.

Both teams earned a penalty corner each in the quarter, but neither Rupinder nor Raghunath got any joy.

The two teams seemed content to avoid any risks in the last quarter. Waveriders got a penalty corner in the dying stages of the match, but the ball was not trapped at the top of the striking circle. But both teams had reason to be satisfied, with the two points inching them closer to the semi-finals.