Hockey India League: Perennial chasers Dabang chase down Wizards in nervy encounter

Dabang Mumbai have now gained an unwanted reputation of being perennial chasers of a match. Often, the last few minutes of the game would be used to chase after the ball—and when in possession, slap it inside the circle and hope a striker would receive it. Against the Uttar Pradesh Wizards at the MHA Stadium on Tuesday evening, they were at it again.

The Mumbai franchise was trailing 2-3 in the last minute of play, courtesy of penalty corner goal they conceded just moments earlier. Chaotic shuffling ensued yet again. Until the ball reached Gurmail Singh. With 26 seconds left to play, the India international noticed a gap in the Wizards’ defence that had otherwise been well organised. From the edge of the circle, on the right flank, Gurmail pushed a meticulously measured pass across goal that Dutch midfielder Robbert Kemperman stood poised to slot home, unmarked. The HIL-specific field goal rule put Mumbai 4-3 up. There was no time for the Wizards to recover.

In Kemperman’s split moment of skill— he charged from the 25-yard line to be in position to receive Gurmail’s pass— Dabang Mumbai found a winning goal. But in Harmanpreet Singh’s two successful drag-flicks, the hosts found a way to make sure the Wizards didn’t run away with the match.

Harmanpreet is usually the first to break away from a pre-penalty corner huddle. He’s pretty clear what he wants to do and where he wants to attack. Standing in front of him, protected by the equipment required for goalkeepers was PR Sreejesh. The 21-year-old knew his opponent well – the pair trains together in the senior camp and travelled to the Rio Olympics as well. “In practice I haven’t really scored past him though,” he chuckles.

Over the years, drag-flickers have come under a great deal of scrutiny, especially from goalkeepers. The likes of Jaap Stockmann, Nicolas Jacobi and even Sreejesh have spent hours studying the trends specific to each penalty-corner specialist. “Because of that, the onus is always on the drag-flicker to come up with something new and different,” Harmanpreet says.

On the night, he powered two drag-flicks – one to Sreejesh’s left and the second into the roof of the net – to bring Mumbai level after Agustin Mazzilli scored a field-goal in the first quarter to put the visitors into the lead. His skills in turn, go well beyond just his drag-flicking. The defender is a workhorse who has steadily perfected his tackling skills.

It has earned him a reputation of being one of the most dependable players in the Indian team – both senior and junior. Just a month ago, Harmanpreet marshalled the Indian defence, throwing his stick to arrest attackers through timely challenges, and scoring the odd penalty-corner goal in India’s victorious junior World Cup run. He did the same at Rio for the Indian team.“He’s a very good player, but he has some way to go to be a world class player,” says Dabang Mumbai coach Jay Stacy. “But he’s on the right track. He’s grown as a man and a player since I saw him last year.”

Three years ago, the broad-shouldered Amritsar-lad came into the limelight after converting nine penalty corners during junior Indian team’s triumphant run at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Now he’s arguably the new Mr Dependable.