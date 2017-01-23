Hockey India League 2017: Gurjinder Singh serves a timely reminder

Defending the one-goal leading was tough, but Kalinga’s back-line had been sturdy throughout. (Source: HIL) Defending the one-goal leading was tough, but Kalinga’s back-line had been sturdy throughout. (Source: HIL)

The last real notable performance Gurjinder Singh made was at the Hockey India League (HIL) in 2015. Back then, he stood out with his five penalty corner goals primarily because the rest of his team, Kalinga Lancers, had been rather mediocre throughout the tournament. Internationally, the 22-year-old drag-flicker hasn’t done anything noteworthy since the 2014 Champions Trophy, where he proved his ability as one of the most promising talents in the country.

But Harmanpreet Singh, who plays in a similar role, moved up the order of preference. Gurjinder, meanwhile, virtually disappeared from the scene. A string of below-par performances in the HIL last season did not help his case either. But on Sunday, he served a reminder of what he is capable of.

Kalinga, last year’s finalists, had been pretty average for a major part of the match. They started positively, looking to score first in front of their home crowd in Bhubaneswar, but Delhi Waveriders gradually grew in confidence and became more assertive, creating better chances. It was only the brilliance of their Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter that kept Kalinga in the match.

Charter stands out

Charter’s brilliance, coupled with Lancers’ wastefullness in the attacking third, meant that neither teams could open their tally till the third quarter. The match looked like heading for a goalless draw when Moritz Fuerste showed exactly why he is one of the most sought after players in the league. The Lancers captain worked his way around the defence in the 47th minute and found a Delhi foot inside the ‘D’ to earn his team its first penalty corner of the match.

Gurjinder, who took the strike did not let his captain down as he swiftly put the ball past Belgian Vincent Vanasch, the Delhi Waveriders goalkeeper. Defending the one-goal leading was tough, but Kalinga’s back-line had been sturdy throughout.

Amit Rohidas had shown admirable calmness in crunch situations and he often found support in Fuerste, who tracked back to help his young defenders. Charter made his presence felt, thwarting every time Delhi made to put the ball past him.

Rupinder struggles

Delhi had better share of chances, possession and penalty corners but it counted for nothing. While Gurjinder showed his worth, his counterpart in the Delhi team, Rupinderpal Singh, struggled.

The Delhi captain had a memorable last season, scoring 12 out of the 38 goals Delhi scored last season. All his goals came from penalty corners. The times when he could not find back of the net, Delhi struggled and often ended up losing. It was a similar story on Sunday. Rupinderpal had multiple opportunities from penalty corners but was denied by Charter on each occasion.

Delhi lacked the sharpness to score a field goal, which would have earned them two points. They went all out in the closing stages of the match but Dipsan Tirkey and Rohidas defended calmly to ensure there was no last-minute drama. Kalinga will once again return to the field on Monday, when they will face Ranchi Rays, who drew their opening match against Dabang Mumbai 3-3.