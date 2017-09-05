Hockey India invites applications for head coach’s job after Roelant Oltmans’ depature

Position of India men’s hockey team head coach is vacant. Position of India men’s hockey team head coach is vacant.

Three days after sacking head coach Roelant Oltmans from his position, Hockey India (HI) has invited applications for the same post as it lies vacant. The organisation advertised for the position of senior men’s national team on its website.

The advertisement says that the new coach will be appointed till December 31, 2020 but has to complete a six-month probation period and will be given extension only after the satisfaction of Hockey India. It also states that the new chief coach will report to HI High Performance Director David John and CEO Elena Norman and his principal employer Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Not only will the chief coach guide the senior team to the 2018 Olympic qualification process but will also oversee the development of preparations of junior men’s national team. He/She will have to submit regular reports on the status of national teams and probables program to the management.

Anyone who wishes to apply for the job must possess high performance coaching qualifications Level 3 of International Hockey Federation (FIH) or experience of successful achievements at the international level in a coaching capacity.

It also states that the applicant must have “outstanding technical knowledge of individual and team principles, technical knowledge of individual and team principles including techniques, tactics, coaching trends and international developments.

“In-depth understanding and application of the principles of coaching, sport science, medicine and technology within a high performance programme,” the application says.

The applicants must submit their applications by September 15, 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd