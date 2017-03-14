Hockey India brings on board four scientific advisors

South African Robin Anthony Webster Arkell will take over as the scientific advisor for the junior men’s team. (Source: File) South African Robin Anthony Webster Arkell will take over as the scientific advisor for the junior men’s team. (Source: File)

Eager to produce good results in major intermnational events, including World Cups and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Hockey India has roped in four scientific advisors from abroad to work with the fitness aspects of the senior and junior national teams.

While Australia’s Scott Conway has taken charge as the new scientific advisor of the senior men’s team at the national camp starting in SAI Bengaluru from Tuesday, South African Robin Anthony Webster Arkell will take over as the scientific advisor for the junior men’s team. Arkell in his previous role was the lead strength and conditioning coach for the Pumas Rugby, senior Currie Cup squad.

He has also worked with the Western Province U21 Currie Cup as assistant strength and conditioning coach. In his capacity as strength and conditioning Coach, Arkell has also worked with the Western Province Cricket Club, UCT Rugby U20 as well as the South African U16 rugby training camp.

Wayne Patrick Lombard, also a South African, will join the senior women’s camp in Bhopal as scientific advisor.

Lombard has earlier worked as head of Athletic Performance, Liaoning Province, China Hockey. He was the senior biokineticist, Discovery High performance Centre (HPC), Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA) and was also the medical manager and head strength and conditioning specialist, University of Cape Town Cricket Club.

Australian Daniel Barry, meanwhile, has been roped in as scientific advisor for the junior women’s team. Among his many assignments since 2004, Barry has worked as assistant strength and conditioning coach with Western Australian Cricket Association at Perth, head strength and conditioning coach Shanghai Women Basketball – Shanghai Sports Institute, China and strength and conditioning consultant at Indonesian Olympic Committee.

“We are happy to bring on board Scott Conway, Robin Anthony Webster Arkell, Wayne Patrick Lombard and Daniel Barry who will be working with the national teams for men and women, both senior and junior, as scientific advisors. Their names were approved in the selection committee meeting for foreign coaches held in January and we thank the Sports Authority of India for completing the formalities at the earliest to ensure the new recruits join the respective camps,” said Md Mushtaque Ahmad, secretary general of Hockey India.

“With their vast experience and knowledge in their domain, I believe they will help us achieve our goals in the lead up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the senior World Cups with a well-rounded approach in terms of development of our players. I wish them all the very best in this pursuit.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now