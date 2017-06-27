Hockey captain PR Sreejesh unavailable for at least 5 months, will miss Asia Cup

PR Sreejesh will be unavailable for the next five months. PR Sreejesh will be unavailable for the next five months.

India hockey regular captain PR Sreejesh is set to remain unavailable for at least five more months. This means that the skipper will give the Asia Cup scheduled in October a miss.

Sreejesh, who also missed the Hockey World League Semi-Final that took place in England, underwent a knee surgery earlier this month after he suffered a ligament tear during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in May 2017.

Hockey India’s High-Performance Director David John said that Sreejesh requires at least five months to return to full fitness, leaving hope that the goalkeeper will be back to play in the Hockey World League Final at the end of the year in Bhubaneswar.

“Sreejesh will definitely miss the Asia Cup but we will try our best to make him fully fit before the all-important Hockey World League Final in December. But it also gives us time to work with and develop our reserve keepers,” David John told PTI.

John also spoke on India’s performance saying, “We also need to work on our conversions. Throughout the tournament we had far more opportunities in and around opposition circle, we had far more chances. We had high number of circle penetrations. We need to improve our efficiency in scoring.”

